Tragedy at Prayagraj Mahakumbh: A Fatal Stampede
A stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh resulted in the death of 11 people from Bihar. The Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims' families and the injured. The incident occurred during the Mauni Amavasya festival, attracting a large number of pilgrims to the sacred site.
- Country:
- India
A tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has claimed the lives of 11 individuals from Bihar, according to the Chief Minister's office. Four of the deceased were from Gopalganj, two from Aurangabad, and one from each of the districts of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Banka, and West Champaran.
The office of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reported the announcement of ex gratia compensation of Rs two lakh for the families of each deceased. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person from the state's relief fund.
The stampede, which occurred amid the Mauni Amavasya festival as pilgrims gathered for a sacred dip, resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries. The event drew massive crowds near the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prayagraj
- Mahakumbh
- tragedy
- stampede
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- compensation
- Mauni Amavasya
- pilgrimage
- Ganga
ALSO READ
Mumbai Fisherman Receives Compensation After Cargo Collision
Owaisi Optimistic about AIMIM's Prospects in Bihar Elections
Empowering Bihar: Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana's New Beneficiaries
Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Nationwide Caste Census in Opposition to Bihar's Survey
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Remarks on Women's Fashion