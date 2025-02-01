Left Menu

Tragedy at Prayagraj Mahakumbh: A Fatal Stampede

A stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh resulted in the death of 11 people from Bihar. The Chief Minister announced compensation for the victims' families and the injured. The incident occurred during the Mauni Amavasya festival, attracting a large number of pilgrims to the sacred site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:16 IST
Tragedy at Prayagraj Mahakumbh: A Fatal Stampede
Simhastha-Kumbh Mela Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has claimed the lives of 11 individuals from Bihar, according to the Chief Minister's office. Four of the deceased were from Gopalganj, two from Aurangabad, and one from each of the districts of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Banka, and West Champaran.

The office of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reported the announcement of ex gratia compensation of Rs two lakh for the families of each deceased. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person from the state's relief fund.

The stampede, which occurred amid the Mauni Amavasya festival as pilgrims gathered for a sacred dip, resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries. The event drew massive crowds near the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025