Tragedy at Prayagraj Mahakumbh: A Fatal Stampede

A tragic stampede at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh has claimed the lives of 11 individuals from Bihar, according to the Chief Minister's office. Four of the deceased were from Gopalganj, two from Aurangabad, and one from each of the districts of Patna, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Banka, and West Champaran.

The office of Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reported the announcement of ex gratia compensation of Rs two lakh for the families of each deceased. Additionally, Rs 50,000 will be provided to each injured person from the state's relief fund.

The stampede, which occurred amid the Mauni Amavasya festival as pilgrims gathered for a sacred dip, resulted in at least 30 deaths and 60 injuries. The event drew massive crowds near the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)