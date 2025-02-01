Maha Kumbh: Saints' Resilience Amidst Adversity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Maha Kumbh, commending the saints for their composure following a tragic stampede that claimed 30 lives. In his speech, he accused political rivals of attempting to undermine the event's reputation on a global scale.

The Chief Minister inspected the stampede site and received briefings from officials on the incident. He praised the religious leaders for postponing their rituals to manage crowd control, ensuring that the Kumbh continued smoothly despite the setbacks.

Adityanath dismissed opposition criticism regarding the management of the Kumbh, defending the saints' monumental role in attracting millions of devotees. He stressed the importance of Sanatan Dharma and issued directives for future event preparations.

(With inputs from agencies.)