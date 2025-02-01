Cultivating Young Minds: President Murmu Highlights Reading's Impact at NDWBF

President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday underscored the creation and promotion of books for children as a crucial responsibility for adults. She highlighted the transformative power of reading while inaugurating the 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam.

Murmu urged adults to help children develop a love for reading, emphasizing its role in uncovering potential and guiding them to become better human beings. The book fair's theme 'Republic@75' celebrates India's journey and cultural diversity over 75 years.

With Russia as the focus country, the fair aims to fortify cultural ties. Notable participants include actor Pankaj Tripathi, politician Shashi Tharoor, and poet Kumar Vishwas. The fair features literature festivals and special activities for children, running until February 9.

