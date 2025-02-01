Left Menu

Cultivating Young Minds: President Murmu Highlights Reading's Impact at NDWBF

President Draupadi Murmu emphasized the importance of creating and promoting children's books at the New Delhi World Book Fair. She stressed the transformative power of reading beyond being just a hobby, urging adults to nurture a love for reading in children, which contributes to nation-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:15 IST
President Draupadi Murmu on Saturday underscored the creation and promotion of books for children as a crucial responsibility for adults. She highlighted the transformative power of reading while inaugurating the 53rd New Delhi World Book Fair at Bharat Mandapam.

Murmu urged adults to help children develop a love for reading, emphasizing its role in uncovering potential and guiding them to become better human beings. The book fair's theme 'Republic@75' celebrates India's journey and cultural diversity over 75 years.

With Russia as the focus country, the fair aims to fortify cultural ties. Notable participants include actor Pankaj Tripathi, politician Shashi Tharoor, and poet Kumar Vishwas. The fair features literature festivals and special activities for children, running until February 9.

(With inputs from agencies.)

