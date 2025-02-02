Swara Bhasker's Social Media Security Scare: Account Restored After Hack

Social media platform X on Sunday reinstated actor Swara Bhasker's account after it was compromised by hackers. The breach occurred when Bhasker clicked on deceptive links that claimed her page was suspended.

Announcing her account's revival, Bhasker tweeted, expressing gratitude to those who supported her. The concerns began when her account faced alleged permanent suspension over supposed copyright violations of posts shared on Republic Day.

Criticizing the initial decision as ludicrous, Bhasker revealed the emails and the fake website that mirrored X's design, which led to her account's breach. The actor eventually exposed the fake suspension claim and restored her account's security.

