Crackdown Begins: Social Media Platform X Targets Illegal Content

In a decisive move, the microblogging platform X, owned by tech mogul Elon Musk, has vowed to crack down on illegal content by removing such material and permanently suspending accounts involved in its distribution. X is also collaborating with local governments to ensure compliance, according to an official statement released on Sunday.

The declaration comes shortly after X addressed concerns regarding its AI service, Grok. Users employing Grok for creating illegal content will face similar punitive measures as those posting illegal material, emphasized Musk in response to public concerns over inappropriate imagery on the platform.

This enforcement follows a directive from India's Ministry of Electronics and IT, urging immediate action against vulgar and illegal content, including AI-generated pornography. X has been mandated to provide a compliance report within 72 hours of receiving these orders, amidst increasing scrutiny over its content moderation policies.

