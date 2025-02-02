Rajasthan's Eco-Warriors: The Bishnoi Legacy
The Bishnoi community's historical sacrifice in 1730 to save Khejri trees is hailed as an early environmental protest. Author Martin Goodman discussed their enduring environmental principles at the Jaipur Literature Festival. The Bishnois continue advocating for environmental preservation, urging legal reforms to enhance protection against deforestation in Rajasthan.
The sacrificial act by 363 members of the Bishnoi community in 1730 to protect Khejri trees is recognized as an iconic environmental protest. At the Jaipur Literature Festival, writer Martin Goodman highlighted how the Bishnoi are still guided by principles laid down by their founder, Guru Jambheshwar, in the 15th century.
Goodman, in a session titled 'The First Eco-Warriors: The Extraordinary Stories of the Bishnoi', emphasized that the community's resilience in extreme drought conditions is due to a deep-seated cultural memory. He remarked on the valuable lessons Rajasthan offers the world as it faces desertification.
Narendra Bishnoi, a community teacher and activist, underlined the ongoing efforts to preserve Rajasthan's environment, addressing modern challenges such as solar energy developments that threaten trees. He called for legal amendments, arguing that outdated fines are ineffective deterrents against deforestation.
