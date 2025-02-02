Controversy Erupts Over Udit Narayan's Concert Kiss Incident

Famed singer Udit Narayan finds himself amidst controversy following a viral video in which he appears to kiss a fan during a concert. The clip, showing a female fan leaning in for a selfie and kissing him on the cheek, captures Narayan reciprocating with a kiss on the lips.

The incident, which took place during a live performance of his hit 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani,' has been met with varying reactions online. While some viewers consider the singer's actions inappropriate and demand an apology, others argue that the initial gesture was made by the fan.

The 69-year-old singer, known for numerous hits like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' has yet to comment on the situation. The debate continues as fans and critics weigh in on the implications of the act captured on video.

(With inputs from agencies.)