Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Udit Narayan's Concert Kiss Incident

Udit Narayan faces backlash after a video shows him kissing a fan at a concert. Some call his actions 'inappropriate' while others defend him, stating the fan initiated it. Social media users are demanding an apology from the iconic singer, known for 1990s hits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:11 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Udit Narayan's Concert Kiss Incident
Udit Narayan
  • Country:
  • India

Famed singer Udit Narayan finds himself amidst controversy following a viral video in which he appears to kiss a fan during a concert. The clip, showing a female fan leaning in for a selfie and kissing him on the cheek, captures Narayan reciprocating with a kiss on the lips.

The incident, which took place during a live performance of his hit 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani,' has been met with varying reactions online. While some viewers consider the singer's actions inappropriate and demand an apology, others argue that the initial gesture was made by the fan.

The 69-year-old singer, known for numerous hits like 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari,' has yet to comment on the situation. The debate continues as fans and critics weigh in on the implications of the act captured on video.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025