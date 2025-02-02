Left Menu

Kal Penn: Hollywood Dreams and Bollywood Connections

Kal Penn, renowned as one of the first Indian-origin actors in Hollywood, shares his admiration for Indian cinema and desire to collaborate with prominent filmmakers and actors. During his visit to India for the Jaipur Literature Festival, Penn expressed his ambition to remake the classic Hindi film 'Don' and emphasized the impactful memories of observing hand-painted Bollywood posters during his childhood visits to Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kal Penn, esteemed actor and trailblazer for Indian representation in Hollywood, recently revealed his deep admiration for Indian cinema and eagerness to work with Bollywood's crème de la crème. During the 18th Jaipur Literature Festival, he shared poignant childhood memories and future aspirations.

As a child visiting Mumbai, Penn was captivated by the vibrant kaleidoscope of hand-painted Bollywood posters, which sparked a lifelong connection to Indian cinema. He dreams of remaking the classic film "Don," aiming to blend his Bollywood inspirations with his Hollywood career.

Penn expressed his desire to collaborate with filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar and stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. His love for Indian serials and engagement with local television sets enthusiasts for more cross-cultural ventures in entertainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

