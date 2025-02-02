Reviving Tradition: Odia Classic 'Barnabodha' Republished in Original Edition

The Odisha government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has reintroduced the treasured Odia primer 'Barnabodha.' Authored by Madhusudan Rao and originally published in 1895, this educational staple has been given a colorful facelift while preserving its authentic content.

As part of the state's cultural initiatives, 10,000 copies will be printed and distributed. Majhi emphasized the book's significance, noting its role in shaping Odia education and its continued relevance over a century later, pointing out the lack of alternatives to this educational approach.

The release, coinciding with Rao's birth anniversary, was marked by homage paid to his contributions to education, while the digital edition of 'Barnabodha' was also unveiled. Contentious changes in a previous version prompted legal action that led to its reversion to the 1901 edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)