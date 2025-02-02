Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: Odia Classic 'Barnabodha' Republished in Original Edition

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi released a republished version of the Odia primer 'Barnabodha' by poet Madhusudan Rao. Originally published in 1895, the book has been pivotal in Odia education. The government aims to distribute 10,000 copies, retaining the original content and adding color.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 20:02 IST
Reviving Tradition: Odia Classic 'Barnabodha' Republished in Original Edition
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has reintroduced the treasured Odia primer 'Barnabodha.' Authored by Madhusudan Rao and originally published in 1895, this educational staple has been given a colorful facelift while preserving its authentic content.

As part of the state's cultural initiatives, 10,000 copies will be printed and distributed. Majhi emphasized the book's significance, noting its role in shaping Odia education and its continued relevance over a century later, pointing out the lack of alternatives to this educational approach.

The release, coinciding with Rao's birth anniversary, was marked by homage paid to his contributions to education, while the digital edition of 'Barnabodha' was also unveiled. Contentious changes in a previous version prompted legal action that led to its reversion to the 1901 edition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025