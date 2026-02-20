Allahabad High Court Demands UP Government Guidelines on Custodial Deaths Compensation

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to create clear guidelines for compensating cases of custodial deaths. This development underscores the state's essential role as the protector of life and liberty for all in its custody.

The court's directive emerged following a writ petition filed by Prema Devi, whose son tragically died while in state custody. The bench comprised of Justices Shekhar B Saraf and Manjive Shukla ruled in favor of Devi, awarding a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

The judges urged the state to consider factors such as age, income, and dependents of the deceased while framing these guidelines. The court emphasized that custodial violence and deaths are direct violations of human dignity and the rule of law, requiring urgent attention and resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)