Left Menu

Ensuring Safety and Order at the Maha Kumbh: A Massive Undertaking

In light of a previous stampede, officials stress strict safety protocols for the upcoming Amrit Snan during Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami, expecting vast pilgrim attendance. Emphasis is on a 'zero-error' safety approach with heightened security, crowd management, and efficient traffic systems to ensure an incident-free event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:35 IST
Ensuring Safety and Order at the Maha Kumbh: A Massive Undertaking
  • Country:
  • India

Following the tragic stampede on January 29, Uttar Pradesh officials are committing to 'zero errors' for the final Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh during Basant Panchami. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team have outlined comprehensive safety measures to manage the anticipated influx of five crore devotees.

To prevent congestion, 'Operation Eleven' facilitates one-way traffic, with barricades and bolstered police presence at critical locations, particularly the pontoon bridges. Enhanced security protocols cover key transport hubs, as well as strategic traffic diversions at busy intersections to ensure orderly pilgrim movement.

The administration's safety strategy includes appointing experienced officers for oversight and deploying over 1,200 medical staff for emergencies. Extensive transport arrangements, involving additional bus and rail services, aim to streamline pilgrims' travel during this crucial spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025