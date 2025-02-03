Ensuring Safety and Order at the Maha Kumbh: A Massive Undertaking

Following the tragic stampede on January 29, Uttar Pradesh officials are committing to 'zero errors' for the final Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh during Basant Panchami. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team have outlined comprehensive safety measures to manage the anticipated influx of five crore devotees.

To prevent congestion, 'Operation Eleven' facilitates one-way traffic, with barricades and bolstered police presence at critical locations, particularly the pontoon bridges. Enhanced security protocols cover key transport hubs, as well as strategic traffic diversions at busy intersections to ensure orderly pilgrim movement.

The administration's safety strategy includes appointing experienced officers for oversight and deploying over 1,200 medical staff for emergencies. Extensive transport arrangements, involving additional bus and rail services, aim to streamline pilgrims' travel during this crucial spiritual gathering.

