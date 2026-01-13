Left Menu

Lapses and Legal Tangles: Vijay and the Karur Stampede Case

TVK's founder Vijay is involved in the Karur stampede case investigation, where discrepancies in police numbers are noted. The CBI has deferred further questioning him due to his commitments, including a film release. The legal challenge over his film's censorship is expected to resolve soon.

TVK Founder Vijay is embroiled in the Karur stampede case, with TVK asserting multiple lapses during the event. CBI questioning of Vijay has been postponed to accommodate his prior engagements, which include promoting his latest film 'Jana Nayagan' and participating in the Pongal festival.

Nirmal Kumar, TVK's General Secretary, returned from CBI's national headquarters after an extensive interrogation regarding the September 27 Karur incident. Official discrepancies in police deployment numbers have been highlighted, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Vijay faces a legal challenge in securing censor board certification for 'Jana Nayagan,' which is anticipated to hit theaters soon. TVK's politics remain under speculation, with alliances for the 2026 Assembly elections yet to be determined.

