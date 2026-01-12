TVK chief Vijay to be called again for questioning by CBI in Karur stampede case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:40 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK chief Vijay to be called again for questioning by CBI in Karur stampede case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- TVK
- CBI
- Karur
- stampede
- investigation
- officials
- questioning
- public
- safety
ALSO READ
Mystery Murder: Polygraph Test in High-Stakes Investigation
Khammam Murder Investigation: Polygraph Tests Loom
Daredevil Stunts in Gurugram: Police Investigation Underway
Spain's Power Outage: Investigation Closed, No Cyber Attack Involved
Ofcom Launches Investigation into Elon Musk's X Over Grok AI Deepfakes