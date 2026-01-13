Vijay's Political Thriller: Karur Stampede Scandal Unfolds
TVK founder Vijay seeks to defer CBI questioning related to the Karur stampede case due to festival and film commitments. The incident, linked to a rally he addressed, raises discrepancies in police reports. Meanwhile, the contentious release of his film 'Jana Nayagan' stalls due to censor issues.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has raised concerns over inefficiencies in the Karur stampede case, as their leader Vijay requests a postponement of further CBI interrogation due to Pongal festivities and his film 'Jana Nayagan' commitments.
TVK General Secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar, freshly returned from CBI questioning in Delhi regarding the September incident, emphasizes the demand for Vijay's re-questioning after the festival. During the incident last year, 41 lives were claimed, highlighting discrepancies in official reports of police presence.
Amidst these developments, the release of 'Jana Nayagan' faces legal hurdles over censor board certification, a case now pending before the Supreme Court. The film, generating buzz for its political themes, marks Vijay's dual role as actor and influential political figure.
