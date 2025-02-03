Left Menu

Beyonce's Shocking Grammy Country Victory Amidst LA's Heartfelt Tribute

Beyonce won the Grammy for best country album with 'Cowboy Carter,' a surprising win for her genre debut, in a ceremony that doubled as a tribute to Los Angeles amid devastating wildfires. The event also highlighted other winners, including Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii, celebrating diverse musical talents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:04 IST
Beyonce made waves in the music world by clinching the Grammy for best country album with her project 'Cowboy Carter.' Her unexpected win marked her first foray into country music, and the artist expressed her disbelief and gratitude during the live ceremony held in Los Angeles.

The Grammy night not only celebrated musical achievements but also stood as a tribute to Los Angeles after recent wildfires wreaked havoc in the area. Among the notable performances were an all-star rendition of 'I Love LA' and Billie Eilish's heartfelt performance with her brother Finneas.

The ceremony recognized diverse musical talents, with Sabrina Carpenter winning for best pop vocal album and Doechii marking history as one of the few women to win best rap album. Each winner delivered messages of hope and resilience, embodying the spirit of the evening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

