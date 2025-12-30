Left Menu

Trump's Bold Claims: Resolving Global Conflicts

US President Donald Trump claimed to have resolved conflicts between India and Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and others during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Trump asserts his administration's decisive actions, including imposing tariffs, ended these disputes. India's official stance denies third-party intervention in its regional issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:52 IST
Trump

In a high-profile meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump reiterated his assertion that he played a pivotal role in resolving the conflict between India and Pakistan. The discussion took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump claimed to have concluded eight different wars, emphasizing his administrations contributions, such as imposing tariffs that supposedly pressured conflicting nations into peace. Despite these assertions, India continues to deny any external intervention in its regional issues.

Since May, Trump has repeatedly taken to social media and global stages to highlight his role in negotiating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Nonetheless, India and Pakistan reached a mutual understanding independently after significant military exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

