Left Menu

Air India Pilot Arrested Over Airport Assault

The Delhi Police arrested off-duty Air India Express pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal for allegedly assaulting a passenger at IGI Airport. The investigation involved reviewing CCTV footage and recording witness statements. Sejwal faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for his actions on December 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:32 IST
Air India Pilot Arrested Over Airport Assault
pilot
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport, an off-duty Air India Express pilot, Captain Virendra Sejwal, has been apprehended by Delhi Police on charges of assaulting a passenger, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Captain Sejwal, after voluntarily joining the investigation, was interrogated by the authorities. The probe involved detailed examination of the available CCTV footage and was further substantiated by witness testimonies.

The pilot is facing legal action under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntary hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. The charges stem from a violent altercation that took place near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

 Global
2
Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

 Bangladesh
3
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

 Global
4
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025