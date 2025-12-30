Air India Pilot Arrested Over Airport Assault

In a recent incident at Indira Gandhi International Airport, an off-duty Air India Express pilot, Captain Virendra Sejwal, has been apprehended by Delhi Police on charges of assaulting a passenger, sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Captain Sejwal, after voluntarily joining the investigation, was interrogated by the authorities. The probe involved detailed examination of the available CCTV footage and was further substantiated by witness testimonies.

The pilot is facing legal action under specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntary hurt, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation. The charges stem from a violent altercation that took place near the security checkpoint of Terminal 1 on December 19.