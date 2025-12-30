Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port

The Saudi-led coalition has launched airstrikes on Mukalla port in Yemen, aiming at 'foreign military support' allegedly for the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The intervention comes just days after the coalition warned the main southern separatist group against military action in Hadramout, amid rising tensions between the Saudi-supported Yemeni government forces and the UAE-backed STC.

No casualties were reported from the strikes, which targeted docks where unauthorized weapons shipments arrived. The coalition has vowed to prevent foreign military aid to any faction lacking government coordination.