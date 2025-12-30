Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port
The Saudi-led coalition conducted airstrikes on Mukalla port in Yemen, targeting 'foreign military support' meant for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC). No casualties were reported. Tensions rise between Saudi-supporting Yemeni troops and STC separatists amidst Yemen's enduring civil conflict.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:30 IST
The Saudi-led coalition has launched airstrikes on Mukalla port in Yemen, aiming at 'foreign military support' allegedly for the Southern Transitional Council (STC).
The intervention comes just days after the coalition warned the main southern separatist group against military action in Hadramout, amid rising tensions between the Saudi-supported Yemeni government forces and the UAE-backed STC.
No casualties were reported from the strikes, which targeted docks where unauthorized weapons shipments arrived. The coalition has vowed to prevent foreign military aid to any faction lacking government coordination.
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia says it bombs Yemen port city of Mukalla over shipment of weapons for separatists that arrived from UAE, reports AP.
ED Uncovers Lavish Assets of UAE-Based Fugitive in Massive Operation
India Pursues Fugitive Extradition from UAE
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their forces
Yemen separatists accuse Saudi Arabia of launching airstrikes against their forces