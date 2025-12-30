Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port

The Saudi-led coalition conducted airstrikes on Mukalla port in Yemen, targeting 'foreign military support' meant for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC). No casualties were reported. Tensions rise between Saudi-supporting Yemeni troops and STC separatists amidst Yemen's enduring civil conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:30 IST
Tensions Escalate: Saudi Coalition Airstrikes Hit Mukalla Port

The Saudi-led coalition has launched airstrikes on Mukalla port in Yemen, aiming at 'foreign military support' allegedly for the Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The intervention comes just days after the coalition warned the main southern separatist group against military action in Hadramout, amid rising tensions between the Saudi-supported Yemeni government forces and the UAE-backed STC.

No casualties were reported from the strikes, which targeted docks where unauthorized weapons shipments arrived. The coalition has vowed to prevent foreign military aid to any faction lacking government coordination.

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

 Global
2
Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

 Bangladesh
3
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

 Global
4
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025