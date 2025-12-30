China's Show of Force: Massive Military Drills Around Taiwan

In a pronounced display of military strength, China initiated its largest series of live-firing exercises around Taiwan on Tuesday, constituting a critical rehearsal for potential blockade operations. Named 'Justice Mission 2025', Beijing's maneuvers signify its strategic positioning amid rising tensions in the region.

Deploying amphibious assault ships, warships, and bomber aircraft, the Eastern Theatre Command specified that live-firing would continue until 6 p.m. in five key areas enveloping Taiwan. These drills coincide with the recent U.S. announcement of an $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, marking a renewed chapter in regional geopolitics.

With 130 military aircraft and 22 naval vessels surrounding the island, the exercises have significantly impacted Taiwan's airspace and maritime routes, blocking vital flight paths and affecting over 100,000 passengers. Beijing's activities underline a continued effort to assert dominance over Taiwan, casting wider implications for international trade in the strategic Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)