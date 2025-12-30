Left Menu

China's Show of Force: Massive Military Drills Around Taiwan

China embarked on its largest military exercises around Taiwan, launching live-firing drills to simulate a blockade. Designated as 'Justice Mission 2025', the exercise involves a show of naval and aerial might, focusing on anti-submarine operations, and disrupts major flight routes, indicating strategic dominance maneuvers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:38 IST
China's Show of Force: Massive Military Drills Around Taiwan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pronounced display of military strength, China initiated its largest series of live-firing exercises around Taiwan on Tuesday, constituting a critical rehearsal for potential blockade operations. Named 'Justice Mission 2025', Beijing's maneuvers signify its strategic positioning amid rising tensions in the region.

Deploying amphibious assault ships, warships, and bomber aircraft, the Eastern Theatre Command specified that live-firing would continue until 6 p.m. in five key areas enveloping Taiwan. These drills coincide with the recent U.S. announcement of an $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan, marking a renewed chapter in regional geopolitics.

With 130 military aircraft and 22 naval vessels surrounding the island, the exercises have significantly impacted Taiwan's airspace and maritime routes, blocking vital flight paths and affecting over 100,000 passengers. Beijing's activities underline a continued effort to assert dominance over Taiwan, casting wider implications for international trade in the strategic Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

 Global
2
Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

 Bangladesh
3
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

 Global
4
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025