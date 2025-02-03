Left Menu

Beyonce Makes Grammy History in Country Music

Beyonce breaks new ground by becoming the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the country music category in 50 years. She earned Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Miley Cyrus. This victory adds to her record-breaking Grammy haul, raising her total wins to 33.

Updated: 03-02-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:12 IST
Beyonce (Photo/Instagram/@recordingacademy). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic achievement, Beyonce has broken barriers by becoming the first Black woman in half a century to win a Grammy in the country music category. The cultural luminary clinched the award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 'II MOST WANTED,' her collaboration with Miley Cyrus.

Entering the 2025 Grammy Awards with a staggering 11 nominations, including those for Album of the Year and Best Country Album, Beyonce also saw her song 'Texas Hold 'Em' nominated in categories like Song of the Year and Best Country Song.

This landmark achievement shatters a record held since 1975 when The Pointer Sisters won for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group. Beyonce's remarkable win brings her total number of Grammys to 33, reinforcing her distinction as the most-awarded Grammy artist, having previously surpassed conductor Georg Solti.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being streamed live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. The premiere ceremony was available earlier on YouTube, while the Indian audience can watch the event via Disney Plus Hotstar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

