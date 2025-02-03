Left Menu

Chappell Roan's Rise: From YouTube Covers to Grammy Glory

Chappell Roan won the 2025 best new artist Grammy and captivated audiences with her powerful message urging the music industry to provide artists a livable wage. Known for her unique style and dedication to LGBTQ+ themes, Roan's journey from YouTube to the Grammy stage marks her as a rising star.

Chappell Roan captivated the music world by clinching the 2025 best new artist Grammy on Sunday, triumphing over strong contenders like Sabrina Carpenter. Roan, clearly emotional after her win, addressed the audience with a heartfelt message urging record labels and the music industry to offer artists a livable wage.

Known for her distinct drag-inspired makeup and bold fashion statements, Roan has risen to fame through a unique blend of '80s pop and disco. Her journey, which began with YouTube covers, underscores her perseverance and artistry. This latest accolade highlights her commitment not just to music, but also to advocating for the rights and financial security of artists.

Roan's music explores themes of LGBTQ+ rights, feminism, and drag culture. Her appeal extends beyond just catchy tunes, resonating with fans worldwide who see her as a voice for equality and change within the industry. As her career continues to soar, Roan's Grammy win places her among a lineage of artists destined for greatness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

