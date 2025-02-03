Chandrika Tandon Triumphs at the Grammys with 'Triveni'

Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon made headlines by securing a Grammy Award for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The event took place at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chandrika Tandon, who is also known for her achievements as a global business leader and being the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, shared the victory with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. The trio's collaboration was recognized amidst strong competition.

''It feels amazing,'' Tandon expressed in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy. She highlighted the quality of the other nominees, including artists like Ricky Kej and Ryuichi Sakamoto, acknowledging the honor of being awarded among such esteemed musicians. The ceremony was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)