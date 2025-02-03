Left Menu

Chandrika Tandon Triumphs at the Grammys with 'Triveni'

Indian-American vocalist Chandrika Tandon, a renowned entrepreneur and the sister of ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, won a Grammy Award for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. Tandon collaborated with flautist Wouter Kellerman and cellist Eru Matsumoto for this acclaimed release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:00 IST
Chandrika Tandon Triumphs at the Grammys with 'Triveni'
  • Country:
  • India

Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon made headlines by securing a Grammy Award for her album 'Triveni' in the Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album category. The event took place at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chandrika Tandon, who is also known for her achievements as a global business leader and being the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, shared the victory with South African flautist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto. The trio's collaboration was recognized amidst strong competition.

''It feels amazing,'' Tandon expressed in a backstage interview with the Recording Academy. She highlighted the quality of the other nominees, including artists like Ricky Kej and Ryuichi Sakamoto, acknowledging the honor of being awarded among such esteemed musicians. The ceremony was streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025