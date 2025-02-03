Zakir Hussain's Omission Sparks Outrage

Zakir Hussain, a four-time Grammy-winning tabla maestro, was glaringly absent from the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 67th Grammy Awards. This apparent oversight by the Recording Academy has prompted an outcry from fans, particularly on social media platforms.

The annual awards ceremony took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Fans expressed their disappointment on microblogging site X, highlighting Hussain's significant contributions to music and questioning his omission from the tribute section.

Despite honoring artists like Liam Payne and Cissy Houston, the Grammy's omission of Hussain, who passed away last December from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, was felt deeply by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)