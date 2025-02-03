Left Menu

Zakir Hussain's Omission Sparks Outrage

Four-time Grammy-winning tabla maestro Zakir Hussain was notably absent from the 67th Grammy Awards' 'In Memoriam' segment, causing an uproar among Indian fans. Hussain passed away in December 2024, yet his contributions were overlooked during the awards ceremony held in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:15 IST
Zakir Hussain's Omission Sparks Outrage
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Zakir Hussain, a four-time Grammy-winning tabla maestro, was glaringly absent from the 'In Memoriam' segment at the 67th Grammy Awards. This apparent oversight by the Recording Academy has prompted an outcry from fans, particularly on social media platforms.

The annual awards ceremony took place on Sunday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Fans expressed their disappointment on microblogging site X, highlighting Hussain's significant contributions to music and questioning his omission from the tribute section.

Despite honoring artists like Liam Payne and Cissy Houston, the Grammy's omission of Hussain, who passed away last December from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, was felt deeply by many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025