Amrit Snan: A Symbol of Unity and Spiritual Harmony

The grand 'Amrit Snan' at the Maha Kumbh on Basant Panchami drew millions to the Triveni Sangam, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's successful safety and management efforts post-January 29's stampede. Religious leaders including Yogi Adityanath received praise for ensuring a smooth event celebrating spiritual unity and global peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 03-02-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:17 IST
On Basant Panchami, a significant 'Amrit Snan' event witnessed a massive gathering of devotees at the Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh. This spiritual congregation marked an improvement in safety and management, avoiding a repeat of the previous tragedy that marred the celebrations with over 30 casualties.

The Uttar Pradesh government marshaled comprehensive crowd control and safety protocols, underscoring Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive for a 'zero-error' Amrit Snan. His efforts garnered acclaim from religious leaders, including Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avdheshanand Giri Maharaj, who highlighted India's global influence through its spiritual and cultural heritage.

The festival also focused on environmental sustainability, urging pledges to plant trees and reduce plastic usage. Religious leaders emphasized the event's aim to foster global peace and unity, with participants celebrating India's ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' — the world as one family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

