Praggnanandhaa's Triumph: Young Indian Chess Prodigy Stuns at Tata Steel Masters

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa emerged victorious in the Tata Steel Masters, overcoming compatriot D Gukesh in a dramatic match. Both players ended tied on points, leading to a tense tie-breaker. Despite initial setbacks, Praggnanandhaa showed remarkable resilience to secure his first title in the tournament.

Wijkaanzee | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 10:31 IST
R Praggnanandhaa (Photo: @tatasteelchess/X) Image Credit: ANI

In an electrifying performance, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa clinched the Tata Steel Masters title, defeating fellow countryman and reigning world champion D Gukesh. The 87th edition of the event saw intense competition as the two chess prodigies ended their 13 rounds tied on 8.5 points each.

The tie-breaker was a spectacle of strategic brilliance and psychological fortitude. Praggnanandhaa, despite facing a setback due to a blunder, showcased his tactical skills to come from behind and claim victory in the sudden-death round.

This landmark win marks Praggnanandhaa's first title at the esteemed event, adding a significant milestone to his growing career in international chess. His triumph is a testament to the rising prominence of Indian chess players on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

