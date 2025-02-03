Left Menu

Beyoncé Triumphs at Grammy Awards: An Ode to Los Angeles

Beyoncé clinched her first album of the year award at the Grammys for "Cowboy Carter," amidst a ceremony dedicated to wildfire-ravaged Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar and Chappell Roan also took home top honors, while the event raised $7 million for wildfire relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:40 IST
Beyoncé Triumphs at Grammy Awards: An Ode to Los Angeles

Beyoncé scooped the top honor at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, securing album of the year for "Cowboy Carter," her first win in the category, celebrating her career achievements in Los Angeles.

Kendrick Lamar earned both record and song of the year for "Not Like Us," a strong track addressing issues in his local community, while newcomer Chappell Roan was recognized as best new artist, calling for fair compensation for musicians.

The evening paid tribute to musicians and residents affected by the wildfires, raising over $7 million, and featured performances dedicated to the resilient spirit of Los Angeles, with contributions from artists like Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025