Beyoncé Triumphs at Grammy Awards: An Ode to Los Angeles

Beyoncé scooped the top honor at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, securing album of the year for "Cowboy Carter," her first win in the category, celebrating her career achievements in Los Angeles.

Kendrick Lamar earned both record and song of the year for "Not Like Us," a strong track addressing issues in his local community, while newcomer Chappell Roan was recognized as best new artist, calling for fair compensation for musicians.

The evening paid tribute to musicians and residents affected by the wildfires, raising over $7 million, and featured performances dedicated to the resilient spirit of Los Angeles, with contributions from artists like Lady Gaga and The Weeknd.

(With inputs from agencies.)