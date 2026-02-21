Fatal Argument Over Parking Leads to Stabbing Incident in Delhi

A parking dispute turned deadly in south Delhi when a 38-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and another was injured, officials reported. The victims, identified as Sandeep Lohia and Rishi, were attacked following an argument near Aya Nagar late at night after returning from a DJ event at Dera village.

The incident was reported to Gurugram's Narayana Hospital by the Haryana Police, underscoring the regional seriousness of the case. Ravi, a 32-year-old resident of Sonipat in Haryana, has been arrested, and the weapon, a knife, has been seized, authorities noted.

Police revealed that the argument began near Ganpati Garden over parking space and escalated into violence, leading to the stabbing. An FIR was filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigations are ongoing to reconstruct the scene and identify any other potential suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)