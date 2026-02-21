Youth Congress Protest Sparks Court Drama at AI Impact Summit

In a dramatic turn of events at the AI Impact Summit, four Indian Youth Congress workers were taken into custody following a shirtless protest displaying controversial images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. The protest, which sparked a scuffle, led to their subsequent arrest.

Appearing before Judicial Magistrate Ravi, Delhi Police requested five days of custodial interrogation, arguing that the suspects posed a threat to national security by raising anti-national slogans. Officers claimed the incident, witnessed by foreign delegates, tarnished India's image.

However, defense counsel contended that peaceful protests are democratic rights and questioned the arrests. They argued for the immediate release of the degree-holding detainees, highlighting that the charges against them carry sentences of less than seven years.

