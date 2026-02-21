Pegula's Dominant Triumph in Dubai

Jessica Pegula delivered a stunning performance to claim her maiden Dubai Tennis Championships title, defeating Elina Svitolina in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. The victory marks Pegula's breakthrough in the WTA 1000 category after securing her 10th career title with precision and skill.

In the final, world number five Pegula quickly asserted dominance, racing to a 3-0 lead. She employed a masterful backhand slice to break Svitolina's serve early in the first set, dictating play and keeping her opponent pinned at the baseline.

Svitolina made attempts to mount a comeback, but Pegula held firm, notably saving two break points to fend off her Ukrainian rival. With a forehand error from Svitolina, the set swung decisively in Pegula's favor. The American, approaching her 32nd birthday, maintained composure in the second set, securing a vital break to end a three-final losing streak in WTA 1000 events.

