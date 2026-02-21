Left Menu

Pegula's Dominant Triumph in Dubai

Jessica Pegula secured her first Dubai Tennis Championships win, defeating Elina Svitolina 6-2, 6-4. Pegula quickly took control of the match, maintaining pressure on Svitolina and breaking early. Despite Svitolina's efforts to fight back, Pegula's consistent play earned her a decisive victory, marking her 10th career title.

Jessica Pegula delivered a stunning performance to claim her maiden Dubai Tennis Championships title, defeating Elina Svitolina in straight sets, 6-2, 6-4. The victory marks Pegula's breakthrough in the WTA 1000 category after securing her 10th career title with precision and skill.

In the final, world number five Pegula quickly asserted dominance, racing to a 3-0 lead. She employed a masterful backhand slice to break Svitolina's serve early in the first set, dictating play and keeping her opponent pinned at the baseline.

Svitolina made attempts to mount a comeback, but Pegula held firm, notably saving two break points to fend off her Ukrainian rival. With a forehand error from Svitolina, the set swung decisively in Pegula's favor. The American, approaching her 32nd birthday, maintained composure in the second set, securing a vital break to end a three-final losing streak in WTA 1000 events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

