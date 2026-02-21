Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Medical Education Revolution

The National Medical Commission has approved 24 new super-speciality PG seats in Jammu and Kashmir's top medical colleges. This development is aimed at enhancing healthcare education and improving access to specialized care within the region. The expansion aligns with efforts to strengthen local healthcare infrastructure.

In a landmark boost for medical education in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Medical Commission has given the green light to 24 new super-speciality postgraduate seats in top medical institutions in the region, an official spokesperson announced.

The approval includes advanced disciplines such as cardiology and urology, and has been hailed as a 'major milestone' by Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo. This initiative underscores the government's dedication to elevating healthcare standards and providing more training opportunities for local doctors.

The addition of these seats is expected to reduce patient referrals outside the state and ensure timely access to specialized medical care. Minister Itoo highlighted the government's continuous focus on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and education to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a hub of medical excellence.

