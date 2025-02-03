Left Menu

Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala Visit to Illuminate Cultural Celebrations

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set for a two-day visit to Kerala, where he will inaugurate a cultural event and address a Hindu religious convention. His visit aims to engage with local cultural and religious communities. Bhagwat's tour follows his prior visit to the state in January.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit starting February 4. The visit will kick off with his arrival at the international airport in the morning. In the evening, Bhagwat will inaugurate the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi Suvarnotsavam at Rajendra Maidan, a statement announced on Monday.

On the following day, Bhagwat will address a conference as part of the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Religious Convention, which is taking place in Pathanamthitta district. The event is expected to draw significant participation from local religious and cultural communities.

Bhagwat plans to leave the state on February 6. This visit comes shortly after his six-day tour of Kerala last month, which was focused on organisational activities. His current tour underscores the RSS's ongoing engagement in the region. LGK ADB

(With inputs from agencies.)

