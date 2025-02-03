Mohan Bhagwat's Kerala Visit to Illuminate Cultural Celebrations
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is set for a two-day visit to Kerala, where he will inaugurate a cultural event and address a Hindu religious convention. His visit aims to engage with local cultural and religious communities. Bhagwat's tour follows his prior visit to the state in January.
- Country:
- India
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Kerala for a two-day visit starting February 4. The visit will kick off with his arrival at the international airport in the morning. In the evening, Bhagwat will inaugurate the Tapasya Kalasahitya Vedi Suvarnotsavam at Rajendra Maidan, a statement announced on Monday.
On the following day, Bhagwat will address a conference as part of the Cherukolpuzha Hindu Religious Convention, which is taking place in Pathanamthitta district. The event is expected to draw significant participation from local religious and cultural communities.
Bhagwat plans to leave the state on February 6. This visit comes shortly after his six-day tour of Kerala last month, which was focused on organisational activities. His current tour underscores the RSS's ongoing engagement in the region. LGK ADB
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Chief Advocates India's Cultural Unity as Global Solution
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
Congress Leader Calls for Legal Action Against RSS Chief Amid Rahul's FIR Controversy
Priyanka Gandhi Challenges RSS Chief Amid Independence Remarks Controversy
Shocking Abuse Allegations Surface in Pathanamthitta