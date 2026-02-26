RSS Chief Advocates Inclusive Nation-Building in Centenary Year

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the need for inclusive nation-building during his visit to Punjab, as part of the organization's centenary celebrations.

Bhagwat urged critics to first understand the RSS, emphasizing that criticism should be informed. He plans further engagements in Haryana.

Various programs are scheduled, including a gathering in Ambala and a seminar in Kurukshetra, to mark the centenary and promote RSS's goals.

