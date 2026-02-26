Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates Inclusive Nation-Building in Centenary Year

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of inclusivity in nation-building during his two-day visit to Punjab. He encouraged critics to understand RSS before commenting, highlighting upcoming centenary programs. Bhagwat will engage with various groups in Haryana to promote the organization's mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:02 IST
RSS Chief Advocates Inclusive Nation-Building in Centenary Year
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the need for inclusive nation-building during his visit to Punjab, as part of the organization's centenary celebrations.

Bhagwat urged critics to first understand the RSS, emphasizing that criticism should be informed. He plans further engagements in Haryana.

Various programs are scheduled, including a gathering in Ambala and a seminar in Kurukshetra, to mark the centenary and promote RSS's goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India
2
Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Tri...

 India
4
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026