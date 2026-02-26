RSS Chief Advocates Inclusive Nation-Building in Centenary Year
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of inclusivity in nation-building during his two-day visit to Punjab. He encouraged critics to understand RSS before commenting, highlighting upcoming centenary programs. Bhagwat will engage with various groups in Haryana to promote the organization's mission.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the need for inclusive nation-building during his visit to Punjab, as part of the organization's centenary celebrations.
Bhagwat urged critics to first understand the RSS, emphasizing that criticism should be informed. He plans further engagements in Haryana.
Various programs are scheduled, including a gathering in Ambala and a seminar in Kurukshetra, to mark the centenary and promote RSS's goals.
