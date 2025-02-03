Left Menu

Spiritual Unity at Maha Kumbh: A Dip into India's Soul

The Maha Kumbh 2025 witnessed a remarkable spiritual gathering at Prayagraj, where India's Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a sacred dip. Guided by Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj, millions joined in this profound ritual, reflecting India's rich heritage and spiritual unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 15:56 IST
The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj became a historic confluence of spirituality and leadership. Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, guided by Shri Pundrik Goswami Ji Maharaj, took a sacred dip in the Sangam, alongside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This event highlighted the deep spiritual roots of one of the world's largest gatherings.

The Vice President, along with his wife, immersed themselves in the holy waters of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. This age-old tradition, part of the Maha Kumbh, is believed to cleanse the soul and bestow divine blessings. Their participation reaffirms India's commitment to preserving its spiritual heritage.

Expressing gratitude via social media, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the unifying nature of the Maha Kumbh. This gathering not only transcends religious barriers but also attracts millions globally, underscoring the enduring power of faith and cultural traditions. For more insights, visit www.youtube.com/sripundrik.

(With inputs from agencies.)

