Honoring Legacy: Peace March Marks Annadurai's Death Anniversary
DMK President M K Stalin led a peace march to commemorate the 56th death anniversary of CN Annadurai. Senior political leaders, including AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, paid floral tributes at Anna's samadhi. Special prayers and community feasts were held across the state, underscoring Annadurai's enduring legacy.
In a significant tribute, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin led a peace march in Chennai on Monday, commemorating the 56th death anniversary of CN Annadurai, the founder of DMK and a former Chief Minister.
Floral tributes were paid at Anna's samadhi at Marina beach, with key political figures from various parties gathering to honor his legacy.
The event witnessed participation from AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Ministers, and leaders like O Panneerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran. The DMK, in a show of solidarity and remembrance, also organized similar rallies across the state.
