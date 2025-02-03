Tshego Gaelae Makes History as First Black Woman Crowned Mrs World

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has congratulated Tshego Gaelae on making history as the first Black woman to be crowned Mrs World.

The 33-year-old admitted attorney from Centurion, Tshwane, was crowned the 40th Mrs World at the prestigious Mrs World 2025 pageant held last week in Las Vegas, USA. Her achievement marks a significant milestone in the global pageantry space, inspiring women worldwide.

“As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, Gaelae’s victory is a powerful symbol of resilience, excellence, and global recognition of South African women. Her crowning moment at the 40th anniversary of the Mrs World competition is not just a personal achievement but a moment of national pride that resonates with millions of women across the country and the African continent,” Chikunga said in a statement on Sunday.

Gaelae, who has been an advocate for women’s empowerment, has used her platform to uplift and inspire women both locally and internationally. She has worked on various initiatives focused on mentorship, gender equality, and the empowerment of young girls, making her victory even more meaningful.

Chikunga commended Gaelae for breaking barriers and redefining the standards of global pageantry, stating: “Tshego Gaelae has shattered barriers and redefined what it means to be a queen. Her journey speaks to the power of perseverance, grace, and purpose. She carries with her the dreams of many women who dare to break boundaries and claim their space on the global stage.”

The Minister acknowledged the importance of representation and visibility for Black women in global leadership and beauty spaces, emphasizing that Gaelae’s win is a victory for every young girl who dares to dream beyond societal limitations.

“This moment is a powerful reminder that South African women are unstoppable. Tshego Gaelae’s journey is an inspiration, and we know she will continue to use her reign to drive meaningful change,” Chikunga said.

Gaelae’s triumph comes at a time when South Africa continues to champion gender equality and women’s leadership across various sectors. She has also expressed her commitment to using her platform to advocate for women’s rights and to challenge stereotypes about beauty, leadership, and success.

She is set to embark on a series of engagements aimed at inspiring and empowering women globally. Gaelae has already announced plans to work on initiatives focusing on mentorship programs for young women, economic empowerment for marginalized communities, and advocating for gender parity in leadership positions.

The Minister emphasized that the department remains committed to ensuring that women and young girls, especially those from historically marginalized communities, have access to opportunities that allow them to rise, lead, and inspire.

“South Africa looks forward to welcoming Mrs World 2025, Tshego Gaelae, back home and celebrating her historic victory. The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities encourages all South Africans to join in celebrating this monumental achievement, and to continue supporting women who break barriers and pave the way for future generations,” the Minister said.

Gaelae’s historic victory is expected to boost South Africa’s presence on the global stage, inspiring a new generation of young women to embrace their ambitions fearlessly. Her reign as Mrs World 2025 will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact, not only in pageantry but in the broader efforts of gender equality and women’s empowerment worldwide.