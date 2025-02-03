Kendrick Lamar to Headline Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show with Special Guest SZA
Kendrick Lamar will headline the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show, marking the first time a solo rapper leads this event. SZA joins as a special guest. Apple Music sponsors the show, replacing Pepsi. Lamar is celebrated for his Grammy wins and continued musical influence.
The Super Bowl Halftime Show, a major highlight of the NFL's annual spectacle, is set to feature Kendrick Lamar in 2025. Known as America's most-watched musical performance, this event continues to captivate audiences.
This year, Lamar, a 22-time Grammy winner, takes center stage, supported by singer-songwriter SZA. His accolades include five major wins this year alone, notably 'Song of the Year' and 'Record of the Year' for 'Not Like Us'.
Apple Music sponsors the event, which airs on February 9. The Super Bowl will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET with the halftime show starting around 8 p.m. The performance can be viewed live on FOX, FOX Deportes, and streamed on Tubi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Illegal Borewell Conflict: Forest Officials Attacked in Madhya Pradesh
Central Asia Inflation: The Impact of Global Shocks and Domestic Policy Responses
Impending Ceasefire: Awaiting Hostage List Amid Conflict
Israel's Strategic Resolve in the Gaza Conflict
Ceasefire Delays: A New Chapter in the Israel-Hamas Conflict