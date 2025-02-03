Left Menu

Shein's Comeback: Fast Fashion's Return to India with Reliance Retail Partnership

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein has re-entered India's market by partnering with Reliance Retail. The brand, now Singapore-based, offers affordable fashion products via its app, which sees strong uptake in India. The collaboration aims to use local manufacturing and ensure data localization, complying with Indian regulations.

Updated: 03-02-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chinese online fast fashion brand Shein has made a return to the Indian market nearly five years after being banned, courtesy of a partnership with Reliance Retail, one of India's leading retailers.

The Shein India Fast Fashion App from Reliance Retail has already garnered over 10,000 downloads on Google's Play Store and ranks among the top-10 on Apple's store, highlighting its rapid growth.

Though banned in 2020 amidst India-China tensions, Shein is now making a comeback as one of India's swiftly expanding markets, owing to its 2023 agreement with Reliance Retail. The collaboration involves a tech linkage with Roadget Business Pte Ltd, the owner of Shein, which enables the development of a local e-commerce retail platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

