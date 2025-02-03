Left Menu

ABD Expands Footprint with Super-Premium Spirits Acquisition

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has acquired brands and Intellectual Property Rights from Fullarton Distilleries to enhance its presence in the super-premium spirits market. This strategic move includes brands like Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky and positions ABD to meet luxury spirit demands and leverage growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:36 IST
ABD Expands Footprint with Super-Premium Spirits Acquisition
  • Country:
  • India

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), India's third-largest spirits producer, has announced the acquisition of brands and Intellectual Property Rights from Fullarton Distilleries.

The portfolio, which includes Woodburns Contemporary Indian Whisky and Pumori Small Batch Gin, will fortify ABD's position in the super-premium segment, a crucial sector for growth.

ABD Managing Director Alok Gupta highlighted the acquisition as part of a broader premiumization strategy, underscoring the company's commitment to luxury spirits consumers in India. Rajiv Thadani of Fullarton Distilleries expressed confidence in ABD's ability to further advance these brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

