Netflix Unveils Star-Studded 2025 Line-Up with Debuts and Premieres

Netflix, the global streaming giant, has unveiled an ambitious and star-studded slate for 2025, packed with debut series and films that promise to captivate audiences with their diversity and innovation.

Among the highlights are the directorial debut of Aryan Khan with 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' and a heist drama featuring Saif Ali Khan, alongside many other projects involving established and upcoming talents.

The line-up underscores Netflix's commitment to showcasing diverse Indian narratives, with continuations of popular series like 'Delhi Crime' and 'Kohrra' and new unscripted series exploring the cultural depth of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)