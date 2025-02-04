Left Menu

Cultural Vigilance: Odisha's Stance Against Obscene Performances

A BJP MLA in Odisha has cautioned 'Jatra' groups against performing indecent dances during Khandagiri Mahotsav and Kharavela Mela. The MLA, Babu Singh, alongside supporters, pledged to uphold cultural values. Action against obscenity is promised to protect Odia heritage, supported by local authorities.

A BJP MLA from Odisha has issued a stern warning to 'Jatra' groups concerning the upcoming Khandagiri Mahotsav and Kharavela Mela in Bhubaneswar. He warns that any obscene performance will face consequences.

The annual festival, held at Khandagiri Hills, features performances by 13 'Jatra' groups. Legislator Babu Singh, backed by a group of supporters, took a pledge to resist any indecent displays during the event.

Singh's commitment to safeguarding Odia culture was echoed by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, urging Jatra groups to maintain public decorum. The focus is on preserving heritage without resorting to unsocial activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

