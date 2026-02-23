Left Menu

Sufi Heritage Festival 2026: Celebrating Culture Beyond Textiles

Aadyam Handwoven powers the return of the Sufi Heritage Festival in New Delhi, exploring India's living heritage through music, poetry, and cultural expressions. The event features diverse performers and aims to promote Sufi thought as a contemporary cultural force, aligning with Aadyam's cultural initiative #CultureBeyondTextiles.

Aadyam Handwoven gears up for another enriching cultural experience with the return of the Sufi Heritage Festival in New Delhi. Scheduled for February 28 and March 1, 2026, at the historic Sunder Nursery, the festival is part of Aadyam's broader initiative, #CultureBeyondTextiles, which celebrates the broader narrative of India's living heritage.

Conceptualized by Yasmin Kidwai and Himanshu Anand of Culture Plus, the event celebrates Sufism as a dynamic cultural force. With a lineup that includes Sonam Kalra, Daler Mehndi, and Marham Poetry, the festival bridges heritage with modern interpretations through music, poetry, and storytelling.

A key highlight is Bebaak, a stage dedicated to fearless artistic expression. In addition, the Sufi Bazaar will feature 15 artisanal brands showcasing heirloom crafts and handmade designs, reinforcing the link between craft and cultural vitality. The festival promises an immersive experience, in line with Aadyam's commitment to cultural dialogue.

