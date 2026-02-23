Sufi Heritage Festival 2026: Celebrating Culture Beyond Textiles

Aadyam Handwoven gears up for another enriching cultural experience with the return of the Sufi Heritage Festival in New Delhi. Scheduled for February 28 and March 1, 2026, at the historic Sunder Nursery, the festival is part of Aadyam's broader initiative, #CultureBeyondTextiles, which celebrates the broader narrative of India's living heritage.

Conceptualized by Yasmin Kidwai and Himanshu Anand of Culture Plus, the event celebrates Sufism as a dynamic cultural force. With a lineup that includes Sonam Kalra, Daler Mehndi, and Marham Poetry, the festival bridges heritage with modern interpretations through music, poetry, and storytelling.

A key highlight is Bebaak, a stage dedicated to fearless artistic expression. In addition, the Sufi Bazaar will feature 15 artisanal brands showcasing heirloom crafts and handmade designs, reinforcing the link between craft and cultural vitality. The festival promises an immersive experience, in line with Aadyam's commitment to cultural dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)