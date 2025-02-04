Left Menu

PETA India and Anoushka Shankar Gift Mechanical Elephant to Temple

PETA India, alongside Grammy nominee Anoushka Shankar, will donate a mechanical elephant to a temple in Kerala. The 800 kg elephant, named Kombara Kannan, promotes ethical treatment of animals by replacing real elephants in ceremonies. The donation reflects the temple's commitment to animal welfare.

PETA India and acclaimed sitarist Anoushka Shankar are set to donate a mechanical elephant to the Kombara Sreekrishna Swami Temple, Kerala, as announced by the NGO on Tuesday. This gesture underscores the temple's commitment to ethical practices by avoiding the use of real elephants.

The 800-kilogram, three-metre tall mechanical marvel, named Kombara Kannan, will be officially unveiled on Wednesday by Satish Vimalan, Secretary of the Unnayi Variyar Memorial Kalanilayam. PETA India's statement highlights this as the fifth donation of its kind, promoting their ongoing campaign to spare real elephants from distressing captivity.

Constructed from modern materials such as rubber, fibre, and steel, and powered by five motors, this mechanical elephant mimics the functions of a real one, including moving its trunk and interacting in processions. This initiative allows jumbos to remain in their natural habitats, advancing ethical animal treatment in religious ceremonies.

