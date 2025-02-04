Senco Gold & Diamonds Partners with Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025

Senco Gold & Diamonds, a leading jewellery brand in India, has joined hands with the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025. This partnership highlights the brand's commitment to celebrating Indian artistry, elegance, and cultural heritage, making it an ideal collaborator for such a prestigious event.

Renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, Senco Gold & Diamonds continues to uphold India's rich jewellery-making traditions while incorporating modern design innovations. As the co-powered by partner of the awards, the brand showcases its dedication to excellence, mirroring the brilliance of Indian cinema.

The ceremony, focusing on the theme 'A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema,' highlights the unique cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Punjab. It promises to reflect India's cultural diversity and global influence, celebrating the essence of Indian culture on an international platform.

