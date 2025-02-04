Left Menu

Vishnu Vishal Promises Uniqueness with New Film 'Aaryan'

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal has completed filming 'Aaryan', a crime thriller directed by Praveen K. Promising a unique viewing experience, the film also features Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath. Produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, it adds to Vishal's portfolio known for hits like 'Ratsasan' and 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu'.

Tamil cinema star Vishnu Vishal has wrapped up filming for his upcoming crime thriller, 'Aaryan.' Directed by Praveen K and produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, the movie promises audiences a unique cinematic experience.

The film stars esteemed actors Selvaraghavan and Shraddha Srinath alongside Vishal, who is celebrated for his performances in previous hits such as 'Ratsasan' and 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu.'

Vishal shared the news on his Instagram, promising an innovative experience with 'Aaryan,' marking it as a notable addition to his career after the 2024 release 'Lal Salaam' directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

