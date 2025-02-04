Left Menu

Juliette Binoche: From Cannes Debut to Jury President

Juliette Binoche, celebrated French actor, has been appointed president of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, 40 years after her debut at the event. Known for iconic roles, Binoche expressed humility and gratitude for her new role, succeeding last year's president, Greta Gerwig.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:20 IST
Juliette Binoche
  • Country:
  • United States

Juliette Binoche, the acclaimed French actor known for her roles in films like "Chocolat" and "The English Patient," has been named the president of the jury for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. This appointment marks a significant milestone in her career, occurring 40 years after her debut in Andre Techine's "Rendez-vous" in 1985.

The choice of Binoche, a multiple award-winning actor, reflects the festival's acknowledgment of her contributions to the film industry. Speaking about her appointment, Binoche expressed her honor and humility in accepting this prestigious role. Her return to Cannes as jury president is a full circle moment, one filled with nostalgia and pride.

The 78th edition of this renowned festival will take place from May 13 to May 24. Binoche takes over the role from previous president Greta Gerwig, signaling a continuation of influential female leadership at the festival. She most recently appeared in Uberto Pasolini's drama "The Return" alongside her "The English Patient" co-star Ralph Fiennes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

