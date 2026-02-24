Mangaluru International Airport Wins 2025 ASQ Award

Mangaluru International Airport has clinched the prestigious 2025 Airport Service Quality Award in the Best Airport at Arrivals category. This accolade, revealed on Tuesday, follows passenger feedback collected via Airports Council International's independent survey program.

The recognition emphasizes passenger satisfaction across key inbound criteria such as immigration, baggage handling, cleanliness, and overall ambiance. This marks the second consecutive victory for Mangaluru Airport, having previously won in 2024.

The accomplishment is attributed to strategic initiatives by Adani Airport Holdings Limited aimed at enhancing passenger experience through digital solutions and coordination with government bodies. The award will be officially presented in Istanbul at the ASQ Awards Ceremony, coinciding with ACI World's Airport Experience Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)