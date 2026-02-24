Mangaluru International Airport Wins 2025 ASQ Award
Mangaluru International Airport has been awarded the 2025 Airport Service Quality Award for Best Airport at Arrivals, marking its second consecutive win. The award results from passenger feedback through ACI's survey, focusing on aspects like immigration and baggage delivery. The airport's consistent performance highlights its service enhancements under Adani Airport Holdings Limited.
- Country:
- India
Mangaluru International Airport has clinched the prestigious 2025 Airport Service Quality Award in the Best Airport at Arrivals category. This accolade, revealed on Tuesday, follows passenger feedback collected via Airports Council International's independent survey program.
The recognition emphasizes passenger satisfaction across key inbound criteria such as immigration, baggage handling, cleanliness, and overall ambiance. This marks the second consecutive victory for Mangaluru Airport, having previously won in 2024.
The accomplishment is attributed to strategic initiatives by Adani Airport Holdings Limited aimed at enhancing passenger experience through digital solutions and coordination with government bodies. The award will be officially presented in Istanbul at the ASQ Awards Ceremony, coinciding with ACI World's Airport Experience Summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrests Made in AIIMS-Gorakhpur Racial Harassment Case
Kerala Renamed to Keralam: Embracing Heritage and Pride
Conrad K Sangma Calls For Action Against Racial and Sexual Harassment Allegations
Sikkim CM Condemns Racial Discrimination in Delhi
Decoding the Mystery: Challenges Facing Mystery Spinners on the World Stage