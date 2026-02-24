Himachal Pradesh: Pioneering Climate Action and Medicinal Plant Cultivation
Himachal Pradesh is enhancing medicinal plant cultivation and tackling greenhouse gas emissions. Agreements with Dabur India and Ayurvedic expert Karan Singh Vaidh focus on plant cultivation. The government aims for solar energy expansion and green hydrogen projects while promoting electric mobility. Urgent climate action is crucial for the state's future.
- Country:
- India
In a stride towards environmental conservation and economic advancement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced new initiatives to scale up medicinal plant cultivation and address greenhouse gas emissions.
The state has signed critical agreements with Dabur India and renowned Ayurvedic practitioner Karan Singh Vaidh. This strategy emphasizes cultivating medicinal plants suitable for varied agro-climatic zones across the state, including regions like Solan.
Sukhu reiterated the government's commitment to becoming India's first Green Energy State, with plans to develop solar projects, a green hydrogen plant, and expand electric mobility. Climate change challenges, marked by natural disasters, urgently necessitate these green initiatives.