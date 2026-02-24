Himachal Pradesh: Pioneering Climate Action and Medicinal Plant Cultivation

In a stride towards environmental conservation and economic advancement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced new initiatives to scale up medicinal plant cultivation and address greenhouse gas emissions.

The state has signed critical agreements with Dabur India and renowned Ayurvedic practitioner Karan Singh Vaidh. This strategy emphasizes cultivating medicinal plants suitable for varied agro-climatic zones across the state, including regions like Solan.

Sukhu reiterated the government's commitment to becoming India's first Green Energy State, with plans to develop solar projects, a green hydrogen plant, and expand electric mobility. Climate change challenges, marked by natural disasters, urgently necessitate these green initiatives.