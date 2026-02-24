Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Pioneering Climate Action and Medicinal Plant Cultivation

Himachal Pradesh is enhancing medicinal plant cultivation and tackling greenhouse gas emissions. Agreements with Dabur India and Ayurvedic expert Karan Singh Vaidh focus on plant cultivation. The government aims for solar energy expansion and green hydrogen projects while promoting electric mobility. Urgent climate action is crucial for the state's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-02-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 20:34 IST
Himachal Pradesh: Pioneering Climate Action and Medicinal Plant Cultivation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stride towards environmental conservation and economic advancement, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced new initiatives to scale up medicinal plant cultivation and address greenhouse gas emissions.

The state has signed critical agreements with Dabur India and renowned Ayurvedic practitioner Karan Singh Vaidh. This strategy emphasizes cultivating medicinal plants suitable for varied agro-climatic zones across the state, including regions like Solan.

Sukhu reiterated the government's commitment to becoming India's first Green Energy State, with plans to develop solar projects, a green hydrogen plant, and expand electric mobility. Climate change challenges, marked by natural disasters, urgently necessitate these green initiatives.

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Start: Teenage Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines in '72 The League'

Thrilling Start: Teenage Prodigy Kartik Singh Shines in '72 The League'

 Sudan
2
Double Tragedy: Suspected Double Murder Shocks Koraput

Double Tragedy: Suspected Double Murder Shocks Koraput

 India
3
ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

ESIC Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Launch of Free Annual Health Check-ups

 India
4
Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Ambassadorship in France Under Scrutiny

Diplomatic Tensions: U.S. Ambassadorship in France Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026