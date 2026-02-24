Left Menu

The Axar Patel Dilemma: Crucial Decision for India's Must-Win Match

Axar Patel's potential return to India's playing XI for a crucial match against Zimbabwe is debated, following his previous exclusion in favor of Washington Sundar. Despite strategic past decisions, Patel's impressive statistics and skills make him a vital asset as India approaches must-win Super Eight matches.

  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team's strategy comes under scrutiny as they prepare for a critical Super Eights match against Zimbabwe. All eyes are on Axar Patel and whether he will return to the playing XI, after previously being benched in favor of Washington Sundar against South Africa.

Management's decision to favor Sundar was based on his off-spin being more effective against South African left-handers, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickleton, during the Power Play. However, the plan faltered as Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed both players early on, sparking discussions about Patel's potential comeback.

Axar Patel's performance remains compelling, with a record of six wickets from three matches and an economy of 6.63. With the upcoming match taking place on a volatile Chepauk pitch, Patel's precise bowling could become indispensable. Coach Gautam Gambhir backs the all-rounder, emphasizing team dynamics over mere stats in player selection.

