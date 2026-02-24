Global Drive: The Campaign to Curb Road Fatalities

In a bid to tackle the global issue of road crashes, United Nations Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt, urges for a collective approach to reduce casualties. Todt has launched a global awareness campaign aimed at improving road safety worldwide.

During a press conference in India, where over 150,000 lives are lost annually to road incidents, Todt emphasized the severe impact on families and communities. The campaign, known as #MakeASafetyStatement, brings together influential figures, including Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, to promote key safety practices.

Launched in 2022, the campaign aims to halve road-related fatalities by 2030 through initiatives like wearing seat belts, responsible driving, and respecting all road users. Supported by digital billboards and social media presence, the campaign is expected to reach audiences in 80 countries by 2026.