Scindia Condemns Congress's Naked Protest at AI Summit

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has strongly criticized a protest that took place at the recent AI Summit in Delhi, describing it as an 'attack on the identity of Mother India.' The protest, staged by a group of Youth Congress workers, involved appearing half-naked, leading to several arrests including that of Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib.

Scindia's remarks came during his address at the Rural Postal Conference in Ujjain, where he highlighted the negative impact such actions have on India's image on the global stage. He pointed out that the summit was attended by representatives from nearly 90 countries, providing a significant opportunity to demonstrate India's advancements in artificial intelligence.

In conjunction with the conference, Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also inaugurated a state-level conference on Rural Postal Services. They showcased recent innovations in the state, including the digitization of postal services, and introduced a new postal facility for distributing sacred prasads of Omkareshwar and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingas to households.

(With inputs from agencies.)